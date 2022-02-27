Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 373,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $77,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $4.29 on Friday, reaching $218.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,671. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

