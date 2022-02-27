IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

IMIAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.11. 10,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IMI has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $49.46.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.