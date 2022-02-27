ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.14

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.14 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 5.69 ($0.08). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.08), with a volume of 15,898 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.14.
ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)
