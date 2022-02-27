Industrial Alliance Securities Upgrades DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) to Hold

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a C$2.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$1.65.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.
Shares of DRTT stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $151.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (Get Rating)
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.
