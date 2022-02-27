Industrial Alliance Securities Upgrades DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) to Hold

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a C$2.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$1.65.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

Shares of DRTT stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $151.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 353,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 84,812 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,661,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 932,612 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

