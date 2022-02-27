Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €44.60 ($50.68).

Several research firms have weighed in on IFXA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

