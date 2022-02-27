Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Shares of IR opened at $51.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

