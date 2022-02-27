Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.
Shares of IR opened at $51.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.
About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
