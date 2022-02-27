Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Director Buys 6,200 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,200 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $7.37 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $304.16 million, a P/E ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after purchasing an additional 117,277 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 707,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 65,645 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

