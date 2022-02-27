Insider Buying: Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Major Shareholder Purchases 88,588 Shares of Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of Republic Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55.

On Friday, February 18th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of Republic Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99.

NYSE RSG opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.16 and a 200 day moving average of $128.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Republic Services by 110.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after buying an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $499,246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 237.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after buying an additional 743,575 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $61,779,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 625.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 602,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,327,000 after purchasing an additional 519,826 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

