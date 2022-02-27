Insider Buying: Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director Purchases $54,450.00 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) Director James Peyer purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, James Peyer purchased 4,949 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $20,637.33.

On Thursday, February 10th, James Peyer purchased 5,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,900.00.

On Friday, February 4th, James Peyer purchased 2,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $11,125.00.

On Friday, January 28th, James Peyer bought 8,900 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $37,558.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, James Peyer bought 29,900 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $138,138.00.

On Monday, January 24th, James Peyer bought 22,707 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $106,495.83.

On Thursday, January 20th, James Peyer bought 20,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, James Peyer bought 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, James Peyer bought 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $102,358.89.

On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer bought 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $56,177.10.

Shares of SNSE opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 24,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

