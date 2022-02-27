Insider Buying: Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director Purchases $54,450.00 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) Director James Peyer purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 17th, James Peyer purchased 4,949 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $20,637.33.
- On Thursday, February 10th, James Peyer purchased 5,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,900.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, James Peyer purchased 2,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $11,125.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, James Peyer bought 8,900 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $37,558.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, James Peyer bought 29,900 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $138,138.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, James Peyer bought 22,707 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $106,495.83.
- On Thursday, January 20th, James Peyer bought 20,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, James Peyer bought 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00.
- On Thursday, January 13th, James Peyer bought 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $102,358.89.
- On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer bought 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $56,177.10.
Shares of SNSE opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.
About Sensei Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.
