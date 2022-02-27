Insider Selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) CEO Sells 30,317 Shares of Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AJG opened at $159.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.22. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $119.75 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on AJG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

