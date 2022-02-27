Insider Selling: Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Sells 2,381 Shares of Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE AVA opened at $44.41 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avista (AVA)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.