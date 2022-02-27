Insider Selling: Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Sells 2,381 Shares of Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE AVA opened at $44.41 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.