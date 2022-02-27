Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) SVP Sells 384 Shares of Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $40,239.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GATX opened at $106.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.01.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in GATX by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,040,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GATX by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at $557,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.24.

GATX Company Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.