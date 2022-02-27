Insider Selling: Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) CFO Sells 4,649 Shares of Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $210.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.72. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $245.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after purchasing an additional 159,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 70,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KNSL. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.67.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

