Insider Selling: Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Director Sells 4,868 Shares of Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total transaction of C$318,343.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,398,999.51.
Carey Thomas Ford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,589 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total value of C$108,306.24.
- On Thursday, February 17th, Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total value of C$100,376.46.
- On Tuesday, February 15th, Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total value of C$113,838.88.
Shares of PD stock opened at C$67.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52 week low of C$24.71 and a 52 week high of C$74.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$55.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.95. The company has a market cap of C$896.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06.
Precision Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)
Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.
