Insider Selling: Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Director Sells 4,868 Shares of Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total transaction of C$318,343.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,398,999.51.

Carey Thomas Ford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,589 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total value of C$108,306.24.

On Thursday, February 17th, Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total value of C$100,376.46.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total value of C$113,838.88.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$67.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52 week low of C$24.71 and a 52 week high of C$74.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$55.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.95. The company has a market cap of C$896.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PD shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.50 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.27.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.