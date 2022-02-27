Insider Selling: STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of STAG opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.61. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,422 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,186,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

