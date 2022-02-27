Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,249,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 38,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

IIIN stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $720.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $46.50.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.04%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 2.88%.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

