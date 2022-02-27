Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.110-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.88 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.240 EPS.

INTA traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.53. 141,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,135. Intapp has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 72,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 62,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intapp by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 24,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

