Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $157.06 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.06.

NTLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded up $8.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.36. 1,548,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,689. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day moving average is $124.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

