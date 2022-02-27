InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 5,662 Average PT from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,662 ($77.00).

A number of research firms recently commented on IHG. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($73.44) to GBX 5,700 ($77.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($82.96) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($76.30) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday.

IHG opened at GBX 5,166 ($70.26) on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 4,314 ($58.67) and a one year high of GBX 5,376 ($73.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.51 billion and a PE ratio of -6,457.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,896.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,805.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

