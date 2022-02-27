International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,984 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,741 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,357,575,000 after purchasing an additional 979,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 138.18, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.44. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $125.39 and a one year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.