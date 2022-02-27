Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sells $1,174,176.22 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $1,174,176.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,542,445.33.

On Monday, January 10th, Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,708,518.88.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $58.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,826,000 after buying an additional 1,616,215 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,148,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after buying an additional 565,285 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 389,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,539,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

