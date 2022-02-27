Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sells $1,174,176.22 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $1,174,176.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,542,445.33.
- On Monday, January 10th, Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,708,518.88.
Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $58.22.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.
About Intra-Cellular Therapies
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.
