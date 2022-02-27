Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,969 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $19,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $74.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.77. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

