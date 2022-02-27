Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,939 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,447 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $17,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,584 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STM. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Shares of STM stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

