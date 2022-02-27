Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 446,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,051 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $17,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASIX. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.55. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $50.95.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 2.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

