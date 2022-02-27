Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $18,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Hexcel by 168.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in Hexcel by 14.3% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 213,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 308.4% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,772 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 5.5% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Hexcel by 162.4% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HXL opened at $56.98 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 299.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.54%.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

