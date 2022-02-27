Invesco Ltd. Sells 5,572 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $18,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 258.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in First American Financial by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 10,582.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FAF shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $67.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

First American Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.