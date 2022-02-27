Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($4.08) price target on the stock.

IES opened at GBX 97 ($1.32) on Wednesday. Invinity Energy Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 53 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 178.50 ($2.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.27. The stock has a market cap of £112.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.78.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

