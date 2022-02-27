IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.73

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001876 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and $43.34 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VITE (VITE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00049221 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

IOTA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

