Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $15.55 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

