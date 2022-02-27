IRISnet (IRIS) Price Up 2.2% This Week

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. IRISnet has a market cap of $76.79 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.0631 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00046609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.74 or 0.07115670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,432.52 or 0.99791876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00050825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003084 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,064,848,574 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,326,648 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

