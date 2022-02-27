iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRBT. TheStreet cut iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.50.

Get iRobot alerts:

NASDAQ IRBT traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.40. 589,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.94. iRobot has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.19.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in iRobot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in iRobot by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 486,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after buying an additional 71,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iRobot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,248,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot (Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.