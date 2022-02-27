Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stake Trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,163 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $10,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRM. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 551,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 27,279 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 35,540 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 4,509.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 274,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 268,243 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,722 shares of company stock worth $4,600,071 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

