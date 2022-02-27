IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Shares Gap Up to $5.20

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $5.42. IronNet shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 128,041 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRNT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IronNet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.81.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million. Analysts expect that IronNet, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Rogers purchased 13,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,539.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Keane purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in IronNet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About IronNet (NYSE:IRNT)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

