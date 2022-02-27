iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,296,000 after purchasing an additional 224,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY stock remained flat at $$84.41 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,279,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,244. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.