iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stake Boosted by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 536.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,284,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,763,000 after buying an additional 3,961,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,017,000 after buying an additional 3,586,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,638,000 after buying an additional 3,466,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 812.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,573,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,488,000 after buying an additional 3,182,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 505.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,002,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,478,000 after buying an additional 1,672,222 shares during the last quarter.

IXN opened at $56.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.19. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

