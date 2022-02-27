iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 50,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 262.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 111.2% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOD opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.42. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $82.29 and a 52-week high of $98.98.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

