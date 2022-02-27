iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,037 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,296,000 after acquiring an additional 835,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.98 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.