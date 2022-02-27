iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,281,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.98 and a one year high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

