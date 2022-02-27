iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,173,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,060,000 after acquiring an additional 264,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,321,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,882,000 after acquiring an additional 266,998 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,764,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,188,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,081,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,374,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,875,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 94,241 shares during the period.

EWU stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $35.09.

