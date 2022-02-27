iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,945,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $254.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $223.18 and a 52 week high of $280.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.40.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

