Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Itaú Corpbanca’s earnings. Itaú Corpbanca posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 142.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Itaú Corpbanca will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Itaú Corpbanca.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

ITCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE ITCB opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCB. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.