Itron (ITRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Itron to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $54.70 on Friday. Itron has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $122.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 911.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Argus downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,321 shares of company stock valued at $512,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Itron by 51.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Itron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $2,488,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

