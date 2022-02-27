Jana Partners LLC Buys New Position in BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY)

Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,350,000. BlackSky Technology makes up approximately 0.8% of Jana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKSY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKSY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.52. 565,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,232. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.44. BlackSky Technology Inc has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

