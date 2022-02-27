Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 51,636 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,636 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $54,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Itron by 52.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,488,000 after acquiring an additional 612,937 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Itron by 44.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,214,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,871,000 after purchasing an additional 374,242 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Itron by 22.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,437,000 after purchasing an additional 244,834 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Itron by 6.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after purchasing an additional 179,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Itron by 705.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 116,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,321 shares of company stock worth $512,650. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI opened at $54.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

