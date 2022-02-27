Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 69,578 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,578 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $64,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after acquiring an additional 387,477 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Newmont by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,607,000 after buying an additional 196,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Newmont by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Newmont by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,193,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,317,000 after buying an additional 45,939 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $251,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

