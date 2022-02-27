Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,199 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $55,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Black Knight by 235.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Black Knight in the third quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Black Knight by 276.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 65.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight in the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

BKI stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.38.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

