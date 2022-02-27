Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $57.92 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131,630 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $57,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Republic Services by 110.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after buying an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,466,000 after buying an additional 78,566 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,694,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Republic Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,366,000 after buying an additional 228,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,708,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $120.89 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

