Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $62.53 Million Stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,948,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $62,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $18.50 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $581.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

