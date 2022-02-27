Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 109,884 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $67,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 14.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

UNF stock opened at $180.73 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.92 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

