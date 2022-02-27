Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,783,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,982 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $59,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vontier in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 31.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

In related news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

